Commodities

VEGOILS-Malaysia palm oil slips over 2% on stronger ringgit

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

November 13, 2022 — 10:52 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, weighed by a strengthening ringgit and weakness in competing vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 93 ringgit, or 2.17%, to 4,194 ringgit ($914.72) a tonne in early trading.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose for a second session, up 0.86% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currency.

* Supply disruptions on crude palm oil are expected in the first quarter of 2023 due to tropical storms in Malaysia disrupting harvesting in the world's second-largest producer, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

* Palm oil prices are likely to trade between 4,000-4,400 ringgit a tonne until the end of December due to flooding in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as a weaker ringgit, the state Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said.

* Prices will ease to 3,900-4,300 ringgit by March 2023, and slip further to 3,800-4,200 ringgit in the second quarter, said MPOC Chief Executive Wan Aishah Wan Hamid.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 slipped 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the hard-hit property sector. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0630 India WPI Inflation YY Oct

($1 = 4.5850 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.