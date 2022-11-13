VEGOILS-Malaysia palm oil slips over 2% on stronger ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Monday, weighed by a strengthening ringgit and weakness in competing vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 93 ringgit, or 2.17%, to 4,194 ringgit ($914.72) a tonne in early trading.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The ringgit MYR=, palm's currency of trade, rose for a second session, up 0.86% against the dollar. A stronger ringgit makes the commodity more expensive for holders of foreign currency.

* Supply disruptions on crude palm oil are expected in the first quarter of 2023 due to tropical storms in Malaysia disrupting harvesting in the world's second-largest producer, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said.

* Palm oil prices are likely to trade between 4,000-4,400 ringgit a tonne until the end of December due to flooding in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia, as well as a weaker ringgit, the state Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said.

* Prices will ease to 3,900-4,300 ringgit by March 2023, and slip further to 3,800-4,200 ringgit in the second quarter, said MPOC Chief Executive Wan Aishah Wan Hamid.

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 slipped 0.7%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 lost 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 were down 0.3%.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as a top U.S. central banker warned investors against getting carried away over one inflation number, while Chinese stocks gained on signs of aid for the hard-hit property sector. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0630 India WPI Inflation YY Oct

($1 = 4.5850 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com))

