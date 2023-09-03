VEGOILS-Malaysia palm oil opens lower on weaker rivals in China

By Dewi Kurniawati

Jakarta, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday, dragged down by weaker rival oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

The benchmark palm oil contract FCPOc3 for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange opened down 40 ringgit, or 0.99%, to 4,000 ringgit ($859.66) per metric ton.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Dalian's most-active soyoil contract DBYcv1 fell 0.57%, while its palm oil contract DCPcv1 slid 1.24%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade BOcv1 was trading flat.

* Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

* Indonesia has set its crude palm oil reference price for the September 1-15 period at $805.20 per ton, which put the CPO export tax and levy at $33 per ton and $85 per ton, respectively, for the period.

* Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for August fell 3% to 1,201,488 tons from 1,238,438 tons shipped during July, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

* According to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri, exports fell 0.4% to 1,171,998 tons, from 1,176,912 tons shipped in July.

* Palm oil FCPOc3 may retest a resistance at 4,071 ringgit per ton, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising into 4,104-4,125 ringgit range, according to Reuters analyst, Wang Tao.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares inched higher, as markets wagered the Federal Reserve was done raising U.S. interest rates, and on hopes the drip feed of policy stimulus from Beijing would be enough to stabilise the Chinese economy. MKTS/GLOB

* Oil prices were near seven-month highs on tightening supply as Saudi Arabia was widely expected to extend a voluntary 1 million barrel per day oil production cut into October. O/R

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

No major data/events expected on Monday, Sept. 4

($1 = 4.6530 ringgit)

(Reporting by Dewi Kurniawati; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

