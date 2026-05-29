Veeva vs. IQVIA: Which Life Sciences Tech Stock Holds More Promise?

The life sciences industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare companies increasingly rely on cloud-based software, data analytics and artificial intelligence to accelerate drug development, improve clinical trial efficiency and strengthen commercial execution. Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global life sciences IT market size was valued at $21.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $62.5 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 11%.

Against this backdrop, Veeva Systems VEEV and IQVIA IQV have emerged as two of the most influential players serving the global life sciences market, albeit through distinct business models. Veeva is a leading provider of cloud software applications tailored for the life sciences industry, benefiting from strong demand for its Vault platform, growing customer adoption and expanding cross-selling opportunities. IQVIA, meanwhile, combines healthcare data, advanced analytics and contract research services to help customers improve clinical development and commercial decision-making.

With both companies benefiting from long-term industry digitization trends, investors may be wondering which life sciences leader currently offers the more compelling investment opportunity.

Price Performance of VEEV & IQV

Shares of VEEV and IQV have plunged 26.4% and 19.7%, respectively, in the year-to-date period.



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The Case for VEEV

Vault CRM Momentum Strengthens Veeva’s Market Position

Veeva continues to strengthen its leadership in life sciences software through the rapid adoption of Vault CRM, its next-generation customer relationship management platform. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026earnings call management highlighted that nearly 140 customers are now live on Vault CRM, reflecting strong execution across both large pharmaceutical companies and smaller biotechs.

The company expects approximately 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies to ultimately standardize on Vault CRM, reinforcing its competitive position as customers migrate away from legacy platforms. Management also noted that Vault CRM is driving additional cross-selling opportunities for products such as Network, OpenData, Service Center and Campaign Manager, creating a broader growth runway across Veeva’s commercial cloud portfolio.

Expanding R&D Platform Fuels Long-Term Growth

Veeva is also gaining momentum in its R&D business as customers increasingly adopt its newer clinical applications. Management highlighted strong demand for products such as RTSM, EDC, Safety and LIMS, which are becoming key growth drivers alongside established offerings like eTMF. A notable milestone during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was a major top-20 pharmaceutical company standardizing on Veeva RTSM, validating the platform’s growing relevance in managing complex global clinical trials.

The company believes these newer products are still in the early stages of adoption and should contribute meaningfully to growth over the long term. Coupled with its expanding AI capabilities integrated across its core applications, the company remains well-positioned to deepen customer relationships and capture a larger share of life sciences technology spending.

The Case for IQV

AI-Powered Commercial Solutions Drive Growth

IQVIA is benefiting from strong demand across its Commercial Solutions business as pharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on data, analytics and AI-enabled tools to improve decision-making and product launches. During the first quarter of 2026, management reported accelerating organic revenue growth in Commercial Solutions, supported by strength in patient solutions, analytics and consulting and commercial engagement services.

The company noted that clients are expanding their use of IQVIA’s AI capabilities and building AI-ready data foundations to support future deployment of AI agents. Several large contract wins during the quarter, including partnerships with Pfizer and Boehringer Ingelheim, underscore IQVIA’s growing role as a strategic technology and analytics partner for the life sciences industry.

Expanding AI Adoption Strengthens R&D Leadership

IQVIA continues to enhance its competitive position in clinical research through the growing adoption of AI-enabled solutions across its R&D business. Management highlighted that the company now has 192 specialized AI agents deployed across 64 use cases spanning both Commercial Solutions and R&D operations, with 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies already utilizing IQVIA agents in parts of their workflows.

The company is increasingly embedding AI into protocol optimization, site identification, study start-up and clinical trial execution to improve efficiency and accelerate development timelines. Supported by double-digit bookings growth, a record backlog of $34.2 billion and expanding demand from both large pharmaceutical companies and emerging biopharma customers, IQVIA remains well-positioned to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities in outsourced clinical development and healthcare analytics.

How Do Estimates Compare for VEEV & IQV?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VEEV’s fiscal 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 12.5%. For fiscal 2027, the earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $8.86 compared with $8.10 a year ago.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQV’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 5.7%. For 2026, EPS is projected to be $12.78 compared with $11.92 a year ago.



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VEEV or IQV: Which Is a Better Pick?

From a rankings standpoint, both Veeva and IQVIA currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting a balanced near-term outlook based on earnings estimate revision trends. Both stocks also boast a Momentum Score of A, reflecting strong investor interest and favorable price performance. However, IQVIA appears more attractive from a valuation perspective with a Value Score of B compared with Veeva’s Value Score of C, while Veeva holds the edge on growth potential with a Growth Score of B versus IQVIA’s Growth Score of C. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The choice ultimately comes down to investment preference. IQVIA offers a diversified business model spanning healthcare data, analytics, commercial solutions and clinical research services, supported by accelerating AI adoption and a record $34.2 billion backlog. Veeva, meanwhile, is benefiting from strong adoption of Vault CRM and expanding demand for its growing suite of R&D applications, positioning it well to capitalize on the ongoing digital transformation of the life sciences industry. While both companies remain attractive long-term plays on healthcare innovation, IQVIA’s stronger valuation profile and broad-based growth drivers give it a slight edge at present.

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