Veeva (VEEV) Vault Applications Get Adopted by GenesisCare

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV recently announced that the contract research organization (CRO) GenesisCare Clinical CRO has implemented Veeva Vault (electronic trial master file) (eTMF), Veeva Vault clinical trial management system (CTMS) and Veeva Vault Payments to drive efficiency in trial processes across the world.

The news is likely to expand the reach of Veeva’s portfolio of cloud-based offerings within the life sciences industry.

More on the Solutions

GenesisCare Clinical CRO offers an integrated CRO model to the GenesisCare Clinical Research Site Network for swifter and more efficiently designed drug development. The CRO can safely streamline each step of its model and trial management process as it continues to evolve with the help of Veeva Vault Clinical applications unified on a secure cloud platform. Vault Clinical Suite will facilitate end-to-end operational processes with precision in GenesisCare’s clinical studies. Veeva innovations will further boost GenesisCare’s integrated model as the latter expands its range of services and strengthens its global foothold.

Veeva clinical applications will aid GenesisCare Clinical CRO to simplify its trials and expedite execution as the latter manages an increasing number of studies.

We remind investors that Vault eTMF, Vault CTMS and Vault Payments are part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite and assist CROs to smoothly share information and documents for better collaboration and higher competence level throughout a study lifecycle.

Recent Developments

In November 2020, management announced that its Veeva Vault PromoMats is being adopted by Bristol Myers Squibb, a leading biopharmaceutical company. This will help the latter deliver fast and compliant content across all digital channels to its customers. As an advanced application, Veeva Vault PromoMats clubs digital asset management with medical, legal and regulatory review to enhance global regeneration of promotional materials while being also compatible with content creation through distribution.

In October 2020, Veeva Systems announced the development of Veeva Clinical Network solution-based first two applications, namely Veeva Site Connect and Veeva eConsent. Notably, the company claims Veeva Clinical Network to be the industry’s only solution that connects sponsors, clinical research sites and patients for paperless, patient-centric trials.

Market Prospects

Per a Grand View Research report, the global cloud computing market was valued at $266 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to see a CAGR of 14.9% between 2020 and 2027. Hence, this development is well-timed for Veeva Systems.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have soared 104.2% compared with the industry’s rally of 89.3%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Align Technology ALGN, Cardinal Health CAH and Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, each presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 18.3%.

Cardinal Health has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 5.5%.

Thermo Fisher has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 18%.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.