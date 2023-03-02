Veeva (VEEV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Veeva Systems (VEEV) reported $563.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $552.18 million, representing a surprise of +2.03%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Veeva performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Professional Services and other : 20.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 25.1%.

: 20.6% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 25.1%. Non-GAAP Gross Margin- Subscription services : 85.6% compared to the 74.89% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 85.6% compared to the 74.89% average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenues- Subscription services : $460.15 million compared to the $451.97 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.

: $460.15 million compared to the $451.97 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year. Revenues- Professional services and other : $103.24 million versus $100.19 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.

: $103.24 million versus $100.19 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change. Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva R&D Solutions : $59.08 million compared to the $55.74 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $59.08 million compared to the $55.74 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva R&D Solutions : $217.26 million versus $213.28 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: $217.26 million versus $213.28 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Revenues- Subscription services- Veeva Commercial Solutions : $242.90 million compared to the $238.65 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: $242.90 million compared to the $238.65 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. Revenues- Professional services and other- Veeva Commercial Solutions: $44.16 million versus $44.36 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.

Shares of Veeva have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

