Veeva (VEEV) Application Completes Consent for First Patient (Revised)

Veeva Systems, Inc. VEEV recently announced a major development for Veeva eConsent, a MyVeeva for Patients application developed on Veeva Clinical Network. The company had its first patient complete an electronic consent for an early phase clinical trial at the Crofoot Research Center.

For investors’ notice, Veeva eConsent is the first validated application for sites and patients that converts the consent process from manual and paper-based to an end-to-end digital experience.

With this latest development, Veeva is likely to strengthen its portfolio of cloud-based offerings.

More on the Development

Patients can review documents and protocols plus provide consent via mobile phone, thereby simplifying the experience for both patients and sites.

Veeva eConsent is equipped to make the process convenient for patients and facilitate the removal of the barriers of paper and location, thus broadening the scope of the study.

COVID-19 expedited the industry’s shift to digital solutions that allow decentralized trials and keep studies on track, accelerate study initiations and enhance trial execution.

Veeva eConsent enables this transformation through digital consent document creation, approval and exchange. Sites can utilize the application for trials across sponsors and automate the flow of consent documents to the investigator site file (ISF) for bettered collaboration and speed.Veeva eConsent helps sponsors get a real-time view of the patient consent status, date and version. It also assists site staff to monitor and gain remote access to trial information. Lessening the time spent on administrative tasks enhances site and patient engagement throughout a study.

Notable Developments

Veeva continues to boost cloud-based offerings by deploying its expertise to several businesses.

In February 2021, Veeva inked a deal with Impel NeuroPharma, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, to accelerate the pre-launch preparation for Impel’s migraine treatment INP104, which will be marketed under the trade name TRUDHESA once approved.

As per the company's release, Impel NeuroPharma recently announced that the FDA has accepted for review the company’s 5O5(b)(2) New Drug Application for INP104 for the acute treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults. Impel will leverage Veeva's software, data and consulting to accelerate pre-launch planning and digital-first commercial execution for migraine treatment.

In December 2020, Veeva announced that Samsung Biologics deployed Veeva Vault Quality Management Software to simplify quality management on a singular cloud platform. This, in turn, will enhance visibility across the latter’s global processes.

Industry Prospects

Per a Grand View Research report, the global cloud computing market size was valued at $266 billion in 2019 and is expected to see a CAGR of 14.9% by 2027. Growing digital transformation among industries, increase in penetration of Internet and mobile devices globally, and consumption of big data are the primary factors driving this market. Hence this development comes at an ideal time for Veeva.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on March 18, 2021, should no longer be relied upon.)

