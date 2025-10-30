Veeva Systems (XTRA:VEE) Price Target Increased by 21.99% to 281.29

The average one-year price target for Veeva Systems (XTRA:VEE) has been revised to 281,29 € / share. This is an increase of 21.99% from the prior estimate of 230,58 € dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 194,94 € to a high of 346,89 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from the latest reported closing price of 252,50 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veeva Systems. This is an increase of 152 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VEE is 0.51%, an increase of 0.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 165,437K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,706K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VEE by 3.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,707K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEE by 13.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,432K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,204K shares , representing a decrease of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEE by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 3,458K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEE by 28.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,316K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,231K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VEE by 14.29% over the last quarter.

