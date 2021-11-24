Veeva Systems (VEEV) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.3%. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.9%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 88 cents, suggesting an improvement of 12.8% from the year-ago quarter. The same for revenues stands at $465.3 million, indicating growth of 23.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Factors to Note

Veeva Systems unique product portfolio, comprising Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData, might have driven the fiscal third-quarter performance.



The company’s first cloud-based content management system, built specifically for life sciences — Veeva Vault — is likely to have added new Vault customers in the quarter to be reported.



Strength across each Vault application area, including continued momentum in more established products and early success for new products, may have favored the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Vault are likely to have contributed to Professional Service and Other segment’s revenues in the fiscal third quarter.



Strong performance across Veeva Systems’ segments — Subscription Service and Professional Service and Others — is likely to get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues. The company expects revenues between $464 million and $466 million in third-quarter fiscal 2022.



In September 2021, Veeva Systems entered into a strategic technology deal with Leo Pharma to facilitate scalable digital trials that are paperless and focus on patients. In the same month, the company announced a new cloud application — Veeva Vault LIMS — with the aim of modernizing quality control lab operations. Vault LIMS, which is expected to be available in the second half of 2022, is part of the Vault Quality Suite that includes Vault QMS, Vault QualityDocs and Vault Training.



Further in September, the company announced that Emmes is standardizing on Veeva Development Cloud applications throughout functional areas to drive better speed and compliance.



These positive developments are likely to get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter results.



However, escalating expenses on the operational side might have weighed on Veeva Systems’ margins.

What Our Quantitative Model Suggests

Per our proven model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here as you will see.



Earnings ESP: Veeva Systems has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Peer Releases

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have already announced their quarterly results are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO, Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, and AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO.



Thermo Fisher reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $5.76, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.3%. Third-quarter revenues of $9.33 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 12%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Thermo Fisher has an estimated long-term growth rate of 14%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.02%.



Medpace, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1, reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $295.57 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%.



Medpace has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.4%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.9%.



AngioDynamics reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 loss per share of 2 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. Revenues of $76.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%. Presently, the company sports a Zacks Rank #1.



AngioDynamics’ earnings yield of 0.1% compares favorably with the industry’s (2.8%). The company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 125.6%.

