Veeva Systems (VEEV) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Veeva Systems (VEEV) standing at $212.23, reflecting a -0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 1.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Veeva Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 17.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $683.69 million, indicating a 10.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.23 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, representing changes of +28.72% and +14.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Veeva Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Veeva Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.15 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.9, so one might conclude that Veeva Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.07 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.