Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $158.27, marking a -4.06% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry have appreciated by 0.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 1.33%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Veeva Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on June 3, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, up 8.12% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $857.33 million, indicating a 12.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.38% and +12.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Veeva Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Veeva Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.26 of its industry.

It's also important to note that VEEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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