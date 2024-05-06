Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Veeva Systems (VEEV) ended the recent trading session at $203.14, demonstrating a -0.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.19%.

The the stock of provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry has fallen by 5.25% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.43, signifying a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $641.73 million, indicating a 21.92% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.14 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.86% and +15.61%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Veeva Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Veeva Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.53, so one might conclude that Veeva Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, VEEV's PEG ratio is currently 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

