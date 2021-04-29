Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $282.01, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 9.68% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.66% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

VEEV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VEEV to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $409.43 million, up 21.45% from the prior-year quarter.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.2% and +20.46%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher. VEEV currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, VEEV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 88.57. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 79.15.

We can also see that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 6.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

