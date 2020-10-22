Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $290.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 8.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 13.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $361.46 million, up 28.67% from the prior-year quarter.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.68 per share and revenue of $1.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.37% and +28.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VEEV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, VEEV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 110.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 82.51, which means VEEV is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 7.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 6.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

