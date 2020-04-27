Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $185.59, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 27.56% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 13.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 16.09% in that time.

VEEV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, VEEV is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $325.29 million, up 32.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, which would represent changes of +13.24% and +25.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.12% lower within the past month. VEEV is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, VEEV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 75.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.03, which means VEEV is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 4.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

