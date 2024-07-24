Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Veeva Systems (VEEV) ending at $184.25, denoting a -1.32% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's stock has climbed by 0.3% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Veeva Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.53, reflecting a 26.45% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $667.3 million, indicating a 13.06% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $2.71 billion, indicating changes of +27.07% and +14.46%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Veeva Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Veeva Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.36. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.46.

It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.