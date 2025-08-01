Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Moves -1.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $281.11, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.6%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.23%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.24%.

The stock of provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry has fallen by 0.03% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 3.44% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 2.25%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.9, signifying a 17.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $767.61 million, up 13.52% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion, indicating changes of +15.76% and +12.78%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Veeva Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Veeva Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Veeva Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.27, so one might conclude that Veeva Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, VEEV's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.78.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.