Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Moves -0.83%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Veeva Systems (VEEV) reached $217.73, with a -0.83% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.6%.

Shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry witnessed a gain of 5.6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.57, signifying a 17.16% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $683.69 million, indicating a 10.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.23 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, indicating changes of +28.72% and +14.55%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Veeva Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.27. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 32.38 of its industry.

It's also important to note that VEEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.11 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.