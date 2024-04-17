Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $199.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.15%.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's shares have seen a decrease of 12.86% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $641.73 million, indicating a 21.92% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.14 per share and revenue of $2.73 billion, indicating changes of +26.86% and +15.61%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.01% increase. At present, Veeva Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Veeva Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.62. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.22 of its industry.

One should further note that VEEV currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

