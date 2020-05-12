Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $197.37, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.05% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 28, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.59, up 18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $325.16 million, up 32.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, which would represent changes of +13.24% and +25.56%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VEEV has a Forward P/E ratio of 79.57 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.69.

It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 5.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

