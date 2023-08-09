Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $193.94, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 5.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Veeva Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $581.81 million, up 8.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.78% and +9.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Veeva Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.42. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.97.

Also, we should mention that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

