Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) was down 1.94% at $156.33. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 0.21% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.02% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 8.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Veeva Systems is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.12%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $857.33 million, indicating a 12.95% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.81 per share and a revenue of $3.59 billion, signifying shifts of +8.77% and +12.47%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Veeva Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Veeva Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.09. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.55 of its industry.

One should further note that VEEV currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.52. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.45.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.