Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the latest trading day at $226.88, indicating a -0.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.57% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

Shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry have appreciated by 6.99% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 5, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.57, marking a 17.16% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $684.18 million, up 10.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $2.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +28.72% and +14.58%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Veeva Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Veeva Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Veeva Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.46. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 33.14 of its industry.

One should further note that VEEV currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.53.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.