Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Veeva Systems (VEEV) ended the recent trading session at $240.30, demonstrating a -0.37% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.21%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.72%.

The the stock of provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry has risen by 8.3% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 1.22% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 9.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Veeva Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 28, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $727.99 million, up 11.94% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.30 per share and a revenue of $3.05 billion, representing changes of +10.61% and +10.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Veeva Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Veeva Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.05. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.91.

Also, we should mention that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 1.26. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.52.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VEEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.