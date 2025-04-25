Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $227.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.26%.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry's shares have seen a decrease of 4.11% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 7.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.74, showcasing a 16% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $727.99 million, up 11.94% from the prior-year quarter.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.61% and +10.99%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.18% higher. Veeva Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Veeva Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 31.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.39.

We can also see that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.92.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.