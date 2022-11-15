Veeva Systems (VEEV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $192.15, changing hands as high as $193.23 per share. Veeva Systems Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEEV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEEV's low point in its 52 week range is $151.02 per share, with $321.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.23.

