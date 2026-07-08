Veeva Systems (VEEV) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $188.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.15% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 14.68% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 7.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.22, signifying a 11.56% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $904.07 million, up 14.57% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.05 per share and revenue of $3.64 billion, indicating changes of +11.73% and +13.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Veeva Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Veeva Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.43 of its industry.

It's also important to note that VEEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.2.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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