Veeva Systems (VEEV) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest close session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) was up +1.01% at $164.96. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 2.67% was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 2.78% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Veeva Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 3, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, up 8.12% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $857.33 million, indicating a 12.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.81 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.77% and +12.47%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Veeva Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Veeva Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.53 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.08 for its industry.

We can also see that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.71.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.