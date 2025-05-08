Veeva Systems (VEEV) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $239.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.07%.

Shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry have appreciated by 9.8% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 2.77% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 11.33%.

The upcoming earnings release of Veeva Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 28, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.74, indicating a 16% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $727.99 million, showing a 11.94% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.30 per share and revenue of $3.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.61% and +10.99%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% decrease. As of now, Veeva Systems holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Veeva Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.47, which means Veeva Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, VEEV's PEG ratio is currently 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

