Veeva Systems (VEEV) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Veeva Systems (VEEV) reached $213.68, with a +0.15% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.39% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

The the stock of provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry has fallen by 3.6% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 5, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.57, indicating a 17.16% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $684.18 million, up 10.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $2.71 billion, which would represent changes of +28.72% and +14.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Veeva Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Veeva Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.27. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 30.95.

One should further note that VEEV currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.39. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.45.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

