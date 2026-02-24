Veeva Systems (VEEV) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $175.79, marking a +2.1% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.05%.

The stock of provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry has fallen by 23.2% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.98%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 4, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 10.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $808.89 million, indicating a 12.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.93 per share and revenue of $3.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.15% and +15.26%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.31% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Veeva Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.28. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.37 for its industry.

One should further note that VEEV currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical Info Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VEEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.