Veeva Systems (VEEV) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Veeva Systems (VEEV) standing at $217.02, reflecting a -0.14% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.02% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 0.86% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.57, marking a 17.16% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $683.69 million, reflecting a 10.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.23 per share and revenue of $2.71 billion, which would represent changes of +28.72% and +14.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Veeva Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.24% increase. At present, Veeva Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Veeva Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 34.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.19, so one might conclude that Veeva Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that VEEV currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.43. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

