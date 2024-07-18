Veeva Systems (VEEV) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Veeva Systems (VEEV) reached $180.43, with a -0.82% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.78% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.29%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 1.78% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.53, indicating a 26.45% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $667.3 million, up 13.06% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.15 per share and revenue of $2.71 billion, indicating changes of +27.07% and +14.47%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.34% increase. Veeva Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Veeva Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.59, which means Veeva Systems is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

It's also important to note that VEEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.22. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.77 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.