Veeva Systems (VEEV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Veeva Systems, Inc. VEEV reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 72 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.5%. The metric surged 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company’s revenues totaled $353.7 million, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%. On a year-over-year basis, the top line improved 32.5%.

Segmental Details

Subscription Service

Fiscal second-quarter subscription service revenues summed $283.5 million, up 30% year over year.

Professional Service and Others

Professional Service revenues rose almost 41.5% to $70.2 million from the year-ago figure.

Per management, outperformance by Veeva Commercial Cloud and Veeva Vault drove revenues across all segments.

Margin Details

In the reported quarter, gross profit increased 30.4% year over year to $256.5 million. Gross margin was 72.5%, which contracted 117 basis points (bps).

Operating profit totaled $149.3 million, up 24.7% year over year. In the quarter under review, operating margin fell 264 bps to 42.2%.

Cash Position

The company exited the fiscal second quarter with cash and cash equivalent of $795.8 million compared with $720.8 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter. Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities came in at $387.5 million, up from $336.8 million at the end of the year-ago period.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Veeva Systems expects revenues between $360 million and $362 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $347.3 million.

Adjusted EPS is projected between 66 and 68 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at 63 cents.

Adjusted operating income is estimated between $138 million and $140 million.

For fiscal 2021, revenues are expected within $1.41-$1.42 billion, compared with the previously-issued range of $1.38-$1.39 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pinned at $1.39 billion.

Adjusted EPS is expected in the range of $2.64-$2.67 versus the previous range of $2.50-$2.55. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $2.55.

Adjusted operating income is expected between $540 million and $545 million.

Wrapping Up

Veeva Systems ended the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on a strong note. The core Subscription business segment performed impressively. A raised guidance for the full year buoys optimism as well. Apart from these, the company continues to benefit from its flagship Vault platform. In fact, Veeva Vault’s customer count has increased manifold in recent times. Markedly, Veeva Systems’ unique solutions include Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM, Veeva Network and Veeva OpenData. The company’s new CRM Sunrise UI and Nitro look promising as well.

In Commercial Cloud, Veeva Systems secured a number of deals. The company is confident about growth in new markets, with products like EDC, Safety, Nitro and Vault. The addition of Veeva CRM Engage Meeting, new remote monitoring capabilities in Veeva SiteVault Free and Telehealth Metrics to the Crossix Data Platform raises optimism.

On the flip side, contraction of both margins in the quarter is a concern. Also, intense competition and a saturating life sciences market are concerning. Volatility in the foreign currency exchange rate is an added woe.

