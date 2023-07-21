Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $199.71, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 0.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Veeva Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $581.81 million, up 8.91% from the year-ago period.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.57 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.78% and +9.73%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Veeva Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Veeva Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.5 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.5.

Meanwhile, VEEV's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.