Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $290 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.68, up 25.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $379.88 million, up 21.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VEEV is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VEEV has a Forward P/E ratio of 91.95 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 90.41, which means VEEV is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 5.97 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

