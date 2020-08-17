Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $261.24, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 4.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect VEEV to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $339.69 million, up 27.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, which would represent changes of +16.44% and +25.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VEEV currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VEEV has a Forward P/E ratio of 101.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 82.65, so we one might conclude that VEEV is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 5.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.