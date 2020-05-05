Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $192.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 20.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 17.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 14.3%.

VEEV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 28, 2020. On that day, VEEV is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $325.16 million, up 32.85% from the year-ago period.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.48 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.24% and +25.56%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. VEEV is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note VEEV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 76.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42, which means VEEV is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, VEEV's PEG ratio is currently 4.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

