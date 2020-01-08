Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $141.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 2.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.03% in that time.

VEEV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VEEV to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $297.70 million, up 28.14% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.13% and +26.46%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note VEEV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 64.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 54.53, so we one might conclude that VEEV is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 2.93 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.41 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

