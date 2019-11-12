Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $146.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 5.56% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 26, 2019. In that report, analysts expect VEEV to post earnings of $0.54 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $275.35 million, up 22.52% from the year-ago period.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $1.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.06% and +23.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VEEV is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, VEEV is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 68.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 57.01, so we one might conclude that VEEV is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 3.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

