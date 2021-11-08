Veeva Systems (VEEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $320.45, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 11.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 9.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 1, 2021. On that day, VEEV is projected to report earnings of $0.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $465.31 million, up 23.25% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $1.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.43% and +25.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VEEV has a Forward P/E ratio of 89.22 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 78.15.

It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.