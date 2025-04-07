Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the latest trading day at $214.74, indicating a +0.5% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 13.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 10.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Veeva Systems will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Veeva Systems is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $727.99 million, up 11.94% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.31 per share and a revenue of $3.05 billion, signifying shifts of +10.76% and +11.03%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.33% increase. At present, Veeva Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Veeva Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.21. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.82.

We can additionally observe that VEEV currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

