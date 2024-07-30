Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Veeva Systems (VEEV) standing at $193.63, reflecting a +1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.28%.

Shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry have appreciated by 5.5% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.53, signifying a 26.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $667.21 million, up 13.04% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.15 per share and a revenue of $2.71 billion, representing changes of +27.07% and +14.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Veeva Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Veeva Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.18. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.34.

We can also see that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

