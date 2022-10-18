Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.17, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Veeva Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 10.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $546.29 million, up 14.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $2.15 billion, which would represent changes of +11.53% and +15.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.9% lower. Veeva Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Veeva Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.95. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 42.16, which means Veeva Systems is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 2.29. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VEEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



