Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $261.94, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 7.15% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.78% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VEEV to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.36%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $339.69 million, up 27.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, which would represent changes of +16.44% and +25.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VEEV is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, VEEV currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 101.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 80.4, so we one might conclude that VEEV is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 5.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

