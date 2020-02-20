Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $164.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 12.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 3, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 15.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $298.12 million, up 28.32% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% lower. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VEEV has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.01 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 53.82.

Investors should also note that VEEV has a PEG ratio of 2.97 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

