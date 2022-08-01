Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $224.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 9.54% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Veeva Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 7.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $530.75 million, up 16.5% from the year-ago period.

VEEV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $2.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.99% and +17.23%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. Veeva Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Veeva Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.01 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.17.

It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 3.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.39 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

