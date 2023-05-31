Veeva Systems (VEEV) Extends Tie-Up With Lotus Clinical

Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV announced that Lotus Clinical Research expanded its partnership with Veeva Systems and broadened the adoption of the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite. This is likely to strengthen Lotus Clinical’s service delivery and efficiency.

The expanded partnership builds on Lotus Clinical’s existing use of Vault Clinical Suite to implement swifter and more connected studies.

The latest collaboration is expected to provide a significant boost to the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite under the Veeva Development Cloud solutions. Notably, the Veeva Development Cloud solutions belong to the broader Life Sciences segment and will likely improve the patient experience and trial efficiency.

Rationale Behind the Collaboration

Lotus Clinical, a fast-expanding Contract Research Organization (CRO), sought to develop an adaptable, connected and scalable infrastructure to keep pace with its growth. The CRO is currently leveraging Vault CDMS, its primary clinical data management system, to design studies entirely in-house. This has resulted in faster delivery of electronic data capture study builds, thereby significantly reducing study startup time.

Per Veeva Systems’ management, the latest expanded partnership regarding Vault Clinical Suite is expected to enable Lotus Clinical to provide value-added services to customers and streamline its work with sites for greater speed and agility.

Lotus Clinical’s management believes that collaboration will likely enable it to conduct a higher volume of clinical trials while improving coordination with sponsors and clinical trial sites.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Marketsandresearch.biz, the global clinical data management system market was estimated to be $1574.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4294.1 million by 2028, seeing a CAGR of 15.4%. Factors like the surge in clinical trials, a flourishing healthcare industry, and increasing research collaborations and partnerships are expected to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest collaboration is expected to strengthen Veeva Systems’ position in the global clinical data management space.

Recent Developments

This month, Veeva Systems announced that Minaris Regenerative Medicine selected Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training to advance its global quality operations. Minaris Regenerative Medicine is expected to use Veeva Systems’ unified quality applications to better collaborate with customers and partners, improve transparency across functions and ensure compliance.

The same month, Veeva Systems announced a collaboration with UCB, which is expected to focus on technology-driven solutions aimed at improving the patient experience and trial efficiency. Per the partnership terms, UCB will be adopting Veeva ePRO and Veeva eConsent.

Again, in May, Veeva Systems announced the availability of Veeva Link MedTech. It is a data application developed for MedTech companies to identify scientific experts, personalize engagement and map activities across the healthcare ecosystem.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 2.5% in the past year against the industry’s 5.3% rise and the S&P 500's 2.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Veeva Systems carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hologic, Inc. HOLX, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MMSI and Boston Scientific Corporation BSX.

Hologic, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an estimated growth rate of 5.1% for fiscal 2024. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hologic has gained 5.4% against the industry’s 0.1% decline in the past year.

Merit Medical, with a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11%. MMSI’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

Merit Medical has gained 33.1% compared with the industry’s 4.4% rise over the past year.

Boston Scientific, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.9%.

Boston Scientific has gained 26.5% against the industry’s 32.7% decline over the past year.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.