Veeva Systems (VEEV) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $279.18, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

The stock of provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry has fallen by 1.39% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 2.75% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Veeva Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 27, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.9, signifying a 17.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $767.61 million, indicating a 13.52% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.64 per share and revenue of $3.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.76% and +12.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Veeva Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Veeva Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Veeva Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.73 for its industry.

We can also see that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical Info Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

