Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed at $247.92, marking a -1.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had lost 8.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 27, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $409.43 million, up 21.45% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion, which would represent changes of +10.2% and +20.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. VEEV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VEEV has a Forward P/E ratio of 77.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 63.57, which means VEEV is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 5.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. VEEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

