Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $252.78, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry had gained 6.86% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VEEV as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 16.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $339.69 million, up 27.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.55 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, which would represent changes of +16.44% and +25.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VEEV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VEEV currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note VEEV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 101. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 81.51.

It is also worth noting that VEEV currently has a PEG ratio of 5.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 5.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VEEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.